Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

1 package (11.6 oz.) GOYA Discos - Dough for Turnover Pastries, thawed4 slices cheddar cheese, cut into equal strips (optional)6 hot dogs, halved crosswiseBlack sesame seedsGOYA Ketchup GOYA MustardStep 1: Preheat oven to 375 F.Step 2: Place one cheddar cheese strip under each hot dog half, if desired.Step 3: To wrap each hot dog half, first cut " strips from either side of each of eight pastry discs. Then cut the remaining dough from each of the eight discs into " long strips, reserving the rounded edges for the tops and bottoms of the hot dog halves.Step 4: Starting at the top of a hot dog half, use one of the rounded edges to encase the mummy's "head" and do the same for his "feet." Then, about one " down the hot dog half, leaving room for the eyes, begin wrapping the hot dog half, crossing the strips in the front. Repeat until all hot dogs halves are wrapped.Step 5: Cut two tiny slits in the exposed area of each hot dog half, and insert two black sesame seeds on each hot dog half for eyes.Step 6: Place hot dog halves on ungreased baking sheet and bake approximately 15 minutes, until slightly golden.GOYA is dedicated to great food and the community. Learn about GOYA Gives: CLICK HERE