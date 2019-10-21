Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

goya

This Week's Recipe: Mummy Hot Dogs

Ingredients:

1 package (11.6 oz.) GOYA Discos - Dough for Turnover Pastries, thawed
4 slices cheddar cheese, cut into equal strips (optional)
6 hot dogs, halved crosswise
Black sesame seeds
GOYA Ketchup GOYA Mustard

Instructions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F.

Step 2: Place one cheddar cheese strip under each hot dog half, if desired.

Step 3: To wrap each hot dog half, first cut " strips from either side of each of eight pastry discs. Then cut the remaining dough from each of the eight discs into " long strips, reserving the rounded edges for the tops and bottoms of the hot dog halves.

Step 4: Starting at the top of a hot dog half, use one of the rounded edges to encase the mummy's "head" and do the same for his "feet." Then, about one " down the hot dog half, leaving room for the eyes, begin wrapping the hot dog half, crossing the strips in the front. Repeat until all hot dogs halves are wrapped.

Step 5: Cut two tiny slits in the exposed area of each hot dog half, and insert two black sesame seeds on each hot dog half for eyes.

Step 6: Place hot dog halves on ungreased baking sheet and bake approximately 15 minutes, until slightly golden.

Click Here For Printable Recipe

GOYA is dedicated to great food and the community. Learn about GOYA Gives: CLICK HERE

