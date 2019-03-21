EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5210378" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13: Strawberry Banana FroYo

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



Two bananas, peeled and frozen1 bag of frozen GOYA strawberries (8-10 strawberries)1 tsp GOYA vanilla extract1 Tbsp GOYA honeyCrumbled GOYA maria cookies- Blend frozen bananas and strawberries in food processor for about 4-5 minutes until creamy. It might take a few minutes to get to the right consistency, but it will! Stir in vanilla extract and honey. Serve right away or freeze for a couple of hours to firm up.- Top with cookies, dulce de leche and thawed strawberries.