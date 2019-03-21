Cooking With ABC13 - Strawberry Banana FroYo

Recipe: Strawberry FroYo From Katherine Whaley
Ingredients:
Two bananas, peeled and frozen
1 bag of frozen GOYA strawberries (8-10 strawberries)
1 tsp GOYA vanilla extract
1 Tbsp GOYA honey
Crumbled GOYA maria cookies
Instructions:
- Blend frozen bananas and strawberries in food processor for about 4-5 minutes until creamy. It might take a few minutes to get to the right consistency, but it will! Stir in vanilla extract and honey. Serve right away or freeze for a couple of hours to firm up.
- Top with cookies, dulce de leche and thawed strawberries.
Click Here For Printable Recipe
