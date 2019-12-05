Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

Recipe: Deviled Eggs
Ingredients:
- One dozen eggs
- cup GOYA mayonnaise
- 2 tsp GOYA vinegar
- 2 tsp mustard
- tsp GOYA salt
- tsp GOYA pepper
Toppings:
- GOYA paprika
- GOYA green olives, sliced
- GOYA black olives, sliced
- GOYA capers
- GOYA hot sauce
- GOYA sliced jalapenos
- Crumbled cooked bacon
Instructions
- Place eggs in a single layer in pan. Cover with water by at least an inch. Bring water to a boil and boil for 10 minutes.
- Cool, shell, and halve lengthwise. Remove and save yolks.
- Mash yolks in bowl. Mix in mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper.
- Refill whites with deviled yolk mixture - either by teaspoons full or by piping
- Garnish with whatever toppings you like!
