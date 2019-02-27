EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5159812" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13: Katherine shares her recipe for Taco Salad!

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



1 tsp GOYA olive oil1 tsp GOYA salt1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided1 pound lean ground beef1 tablespoon GOYA chili powder1 teaspoon GOYA ground cumin1/2 teaspoon GOYA garlic powder2 bags of romaine lettuce1 15-oz can GOYA black beans, rinsed and drained1 11-oz can GOYA corn, drained2 cups cherry tomatoes halved1 medium ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and diced1 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves (optional)1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese1. In a large, nonstick skillet, heat 1 teaspoon olive oil over medium high. Add the ground beef, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Break up the meat and stir with a spoon until it is cooked through, about 5 minutes.2. In a small bowl, stir together the salsa and Greek yogurt to make the dressing.3. Place the romaine in a large serving bowl. Top with 1/4 cup of the salsa-yogurt mixture, the ground beef, black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, cheese, and green onions. Toss lightly to combine, then sprinkle the tortilla or plantain chips over the top. Serve immediately with remaining salsa-yogurt dressing as desired.Dressing:1/4 cup prepared GOYA mild salsa1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt or sour creamToppings:Tortilla chips or GOYA plantain chips