Cooking With ABC13

Recipe: Taco Salad from Katherine Whaley
Ingredients:

1 tsp GOYA olive oil
1 tsp GOYA salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
1 pound lean ground beef
1 tablespoon GOYA chili powder
1 teaspoon GOYA ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon GOYA garlic powder
2 bags of romaine lettuce
1 15-oz can GOYA black beans, rinsed and drained
1 11-oz can GOYA corn, drained
2 cups cherry tomatoes halved
1 medium ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and diced
1 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves (optional)
1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Instructions

1. In a large, nonstick skillet, heat 1 teaspoon olive oil over medium high. Add the ground beef, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Break up the meat and stir with a spoon until it is cooked through, about 5 minutes.
2. In a small bowl, stir together the salsa and Greek yogurt to make the dressing.
3. Place the romaine in a large serving bowl. Top with 1/4 cup of the salsa-yogurt mixture, the ground beef, black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, cheese, and green onions. Toss lightly to combine, then sprinkle the tortilla or plantain chips over the top. Serve immediately with remaining salsa-yogurt dressing as desired.

Dressing:
1/4 cup prepared GOYA mild salsa
1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

Toppings:
Tortilla chips or GOYA plantain chips

