Recipe: Caldo De Pollo from Chelsey Hernandez
Ingredients:
- 1 whole yellow chicken, cut up
- 2 whole corn on the cob, halved
- half an onion
- 3-5 garlic cloves
- 1/3 tablespoon cumin
- 1/3 tablespoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoon salt
- 1 chicken cube seasoning (Goya)
- 1 packet sazón adobe con achiote
- 2 mexican zucchini, cut in thick slices, then halved
- 2 handfuls baby carrots, cut in half
- 3 potatoes, cut into 4 pieces
- small handful of cilantro
- 1 1/2 liters water
- 1/4-1/2 cup rice
Instructions
1. Mix and put to boil water, chicken, onion, garlic, spices, salt, corn, and carrots on high heat.
2. When it comes to a steady boil, turn down heat to medium, then let cook for 20 mins.
3. After 20 mins, add rest of chopped/cut up ingredients and rice. (Potatoes, zucchini, cilantro).
4. Let cook for another 15 mins.
Click Here For Printable Recipe
Cooking With ABC13 Recipes
See Older Recipes from Cooking With ABC13