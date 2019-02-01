EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5116721" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - Caldo De Pollo

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



- 1 whole yellow chicken, cut up- 2 whole corn on the cob, halved- half an onion- 3-5 garlic cloves- 1/3 tablespoon cumin- 1/3 tablespoon black pepper- 2 tablespoon salt- 1 chicken cube seasoning (Goya)- 1 packet sazón adobe con achiote- 2 mexican zucchini, cut in thick slices, then halved- 2 handfuls baby carrots, cut in half- 3 potatoes, cut into 4 pieces- small handful of cilantro- 1 1/2 liters water- 1/4-1/2 cup rice1. Mix and put to boil water, chicken, onion, garlic, spices, salt, corn, and carrots on high heat.2. When it comes to a steady boil, turn down heat to medium, then let cook for 20 mins.3. After 20 mins, add rest of chopped/cut up ingredients and rice. (Potatoes, zucchini, cilantro).4. Let cook for another 15 mins.