FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13

Let's Get Cooking!


Recipe: Caldo De Pollo from Chelsey Hernandez
EMBED More News Videos

Cooking With ABC13 - Caldo De Pollo

Ingredients:

- 1 whole yellow chicken, cut up
- 2 whole corn on the cob, halved
- half an onion
- 3-5 garlic cloves
- 1/3 tablespoon cumin
- 1/3 tablespoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoon salt
- 1 chicken cube seasoning (Goya)
- 1 packet sazón adobe con achiote
- 2 mexican zucchini, cut in thick slices, then halved
- 2 handfuls baby carrots, cut in half
- 3 potatoes, cut into 4 pieces
- small handful of cilantro
- 1 1/2 liters water
- 1/4-1/2 cup rice

Instructions

1. Mix and put to boil water, chicken, onion, garlic, spices, salt, corn, and carrots on high heat.
2. When it comes to a steady boil, turn down heat to medium, then let cook for 20 mins.
3. After 20 mins, add rest of chopped/cut up ingredients and rice. (Potatoes, zucchini, cilantro).
4. Let cook for another 15 mins.

Click Here For Printable Recipe

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



See Older Recipes from Cooking With ABC13
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookingfoodgoya
FOOD & DRINK
Applebee's is selling $1 Hurricanes until Mardi Gras
Celebrate Lunar New Year at these top Vietnamese restaurants in Houston
Super Bowl deals at Houston restaurants
New gym LA Fitness now open in Spring Branch
More Food & Drink