ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a sweet recipe that's a perfect topper for your hot coco or holiday pies! Try Ilona's Coconut Whipped Cream, it's packed with GOYA flavor and the best addition to your desserts this season!

This Week's Recipe: Coconut Whipped Cream

Ingredients

8oz. GOYA Cream of Coconut

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

8 oz. heavy cream

Hot chocolate mix

Instructions

-Chill cream of coconut and large metal mixing bowl overnight in refrigerator.

-Place hardened cream of coconut in chilled mixing bowl with sugar, vanilla and heavy cream. Beat on high 1-2 minutes in mixer, using whisk attachment, until creamy. Alternatively, beat mixture by hand with whisk about 6-7 minutes, until creamy.

-Taste and adjust sweetness as needed.

-Use or refrigerate immediately.

