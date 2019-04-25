Recipe: Chocolate Quinoa Energy Bites from Katherine Whaley
Ingredients:
1 cup cooked GOYA white quinoa (completely cooled)
1 cup quick cooking oats
cup peanut butter
cup mini chocolate chips
cup GOYA honey
teaspoon GOYA pure vanilla extract
teaspoon GOYA cinnamon
teaspoon GOYA sea salt
Instructions
1. Line a small baking sheet with wax or parchment paper.
2. Combine all ingredients in a medium sized mixing bowl. Stir until well incorporated - don't be afraid to use your hands!
3. Roll the mixture into individual small balls (golf ball sized - makes 12 to 16)
4. Place the small balls onto the lined baking sheet and place in the freezer for 4 hours or overnight. Enjoy straight out of the freezer!
Click Here For Printable Recipe
See Older Recipes from Cooking With ABC13