Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



1 cup cooked GOYA white quinoa (completely cooled)1 cup quick cooking oatscup peanut buttercup mini chocolate chipscup GOYA honeyteaspoon GOYA pure vanilla extractteaspoon GOYA cinnamonteaspoon GOYA sea salt1. Line a small baking sheet with wax or parchment paper.2. Combine all ingredients in a medium sized mixing bowl. Stir until well incorporated - don't be afraid to use your hands!3. Roll the mixture into individual small balls (golf ball sized - makes 12 to 16)4. Place the small balls onto the lined baking sheet and place in the freezer for 4 hours or overnight. Enjoy straight out of the freezer!