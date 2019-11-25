Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

Sponsored Content
Recipe: Black Bean Nachos
Ingredients:
-6 oz. tortilla chips
-1 can (15.5 oz.) GOYA Black Beans, drained and rinsed
-2 medium tomatoes, cored, seeded and finely chopped (about 1 cup)
- cup GOYA Jalapeño Slices Nachos
-1 scallion, thinly sliced (about cup)
-1 cups shredded Monterey jack cheese
-Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
-GOYA Salsa Pico de Gallo-Mild, for garnish
-GOYA Guacamole, thawed, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1: Arrange top oven rack 6" from top heat source. Heat broiler.
Step 2: Arrange tortilla chips in single layer in 12" skillet (or other oven-proof dish of equal size). Sprinkle beans, tomatoes, peppers and scallions evenly over chips. Sprinkle cheese evenly over chips and toppings.
Step 3: Broil, occasionally rotating pan for even melting, until cheese is bubbly and toppings are hot, 3-5 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro, if desired. Serve with Pico de Gallo and guacamole, if desired..
