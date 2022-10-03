Try Pooja's Spooky Halloween Tortilla Chips

ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a spooky twist on a classic snack, just in time for Halloween! Try Pooja's Spooky Halloween Tortilla Chips...just season with GOYA Adobo and serve with your favorite dips!

This Week's Recipe: Spooky Ghost Tortilla Chips

Ingredients

GOYA Corn Tortillas

Vegetable Cooking Spray

Goya Adobo Light Seasoning

Ghost cookie cutter

GOYA Black Bean soup (for serving)

GOYA Salsa (For Serving)

Instructions

- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

- Use small Halloween cookie cutters to cut out shapes from corn tortillas.

- Spray all shapes with nonstick cooking spray and sprinkle with Goya Adobo LIGHT as desired.

- Bake on a greased baking sheet at 350 degrees F for 6 to 8 minutes.

- Carefully remove from oven and place baking sheet on cooking rack. Flip each Chip over on the other side allowing them to cool in the pan. Careful to not let them burn.

- Season with Adobo and Serve with your favorite dip.

The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.