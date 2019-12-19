Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

Sponsored Content
Recipe: Smoky Black Bean Layer Dip
Ingredients:
- 2 pkgs. (8 oz. each) cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1 chipotle chile, finely chopped, plus 1 tbsp. adobo sauce from one can (7 oz.)
- 2 cans (15.5 oz. each) GOYA Black Beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 cups sour cream
- 1 jar (17.6 oz.) GOYA Salsa Pico de Gallo -Mild, drained
- cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese (about 8 oz.)
Instructions
Step 1: Heat oven to 350F. In medium bowl, stir together cream cheese, chipotle chile and adobo sauce until combined. Using rubber spatula, evenly spread cream cheese mixture on bottom of 9"x13" baking dish.
Step 2: Top cream cheese with black bean; using spatula, spread in even layer. Next, dollop sour cream over black beans, spreading evenly to coat. Evenly spread drained Pico de Gallo over sour cream; sprinkle with cilantro. Then, cover completely with shredded cheese.
Step 3: Bake until cheese is melted and dip is hot; 25-30 minutes. Serve warm with tortilla chips.
