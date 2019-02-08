Cooking With ABC13

Recipe: Minestrone from Katherine Whaley
Ingredients:
-4 Cups of cold water
-1 medium onion, chopped
-1 8oz can of GOYA cut green beans
-1 8oz can of GOYA garbanzo beans
-1 8oz can of GOYA cannellini or small white beans
-1 zucchini, chopped
-1 stalk of celery, chopped
-2 carrots, peeled and chopped
-2 cups of chicken broth
-1 medium cabbage, chopped
-1 8oz can of GOYA peas
-1 8oz can of GOYA tomato sauce
-1 tsp. dried basil
-1 tsp. GOYA Sazonador Total
- cup cooked pasta
-GOYA Salt and pepper as needed
-Parmesan cheese
-Drizzle of GOYA olive oil
Instructions
-Place the first 11 ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer uncovered for 1 hours. Stir occasionally.
-Add the tomato sauce and the seasonings. Adjust to taste.
-Bring to a slow boil and add cooked pasta. May add broth as needed.
-Add cooked chicken or precooked meatballs if a meat is preferred.
-Ladle into bowls and add grated parmesan and drizzle with olive oil.
