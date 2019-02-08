EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5126176" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - Minestrone

-4 Cups of cold water-1 medium onion, chopped-1 8oz can of GOYA cut green beans-1 8oz can of GOYA garbanzo beans-1 8oz can of GOYA cannellini or small white beans-1 zucchini, chopped-1 stalk of celery, chopped-2 carrots, peeled and chopped-2 cups of chicken broth-1 medium cabbage, chopped-1 8oz can of GOYA peas-1 8oz can of GOYA tomato sauce-1 tsp. dried basil-1 tsp. GOYA Sazonador Total- cup cooked pasta-GOYA Salt and pepper as needed-Parmesan cheese-Drizzle of GOYA olive oil-Place the first 11 ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer uncovered for 1 hours. Stir occasionally.-Add the tomato sauce and the seasonings. Adjust to taste.-Bring to a slow boil and add cooked pasta. May add broth as needed.-Add cooked chicken or precooked meatballs if a meat is preferred.-Ladle into bowls and add grated parmesan and drizzle with olive oil.