Cooking With ABC13 - Cheesy Salsa Verde Chicken

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



1 package uncooked chicken tenderloins1 Tbsp GOYA adobo8 oz block cream cheese (softened, best at room temperature)1 16 oz jar of GOYA Salsa VerdeGOYA olive oil12-oz package of frozen cauliflower riceCilantro or chopped green onions for garnish-Heat olive oil in skillet over medium heat. Season the chicken tenders with adobo and add to the skillet. Cook your chicken completely and remove from pan. Cover with foil to keep warm.-Reduce heat to Medium/low.-Add softened cream cheese to pan.-Mix in the bottle of Salsa verde. Stir occasionally until the cream cheese is completely melted and the salsa is well incorporated.-Meanwhile, cook the cauliflower rice according to package directions - microwave will do!-Add the chicken tenderloins on top of the prepared sauce for 2 minutes.-To serve, divide Cauliflower rice into individual bowls, spoon the cheesy salsa verde sauce and chicken tenderloins on top. Garnish with cilantro or chopped green onions.