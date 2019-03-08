Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



1cup GOYA Black Beans, dry2tbsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oilcup scallions, thinly sliced1tbsp.GOYA Minced Garlic, or 6 cloves garlic, peeled and mincedtsp. cayenne peppercup tomato, chopped3tbsp.cilantro, mincedGOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper, as needed8 eggs, large2tbsp. butter1cup Jack cheese, gratedGOYA Salsa Verde, for garnish1 avocado, diced-Prepare beans according to package directions; chill/store in cooking liquid-Drain beans in strainer; discard liquid.-In medium skillet, heat olive oil until shimmering, about one minute. Add scallions, garlic and cayenne pepper, and sauté until fragrant, about one minute more; add tomato, beans and cilantro, and cook until liquid evaporates.-Season with Adobo to taste. Set aside, and keep warm.-In medium mixing bowl, beat eggs with Adobo (about teaspoon or to taste).-Heat 8" skillet over medium-low heat; add butter and egg mixture. As eggs set, lift edges, letting uncooked portion flow underneath.-When eggs are nearly set, spread bean mixture over one side; sprinkle with cup cheese.-Fold eggs over filling; cover, and let stand one minute or until cheese is melted. Repeat for remaining portions of butter, egg mixture, bean mixture and cheese.-Serve with dollops of salsa and avocado.