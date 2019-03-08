Cooking With ABC13

Recipe: Bean & Shrimp Omlette from David Nuno
Ingredients:
1cup GOYA Black Beans, dry
2tbsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
cup scallions, thinly sliced
1tbsp.GOYA Minced Garlic, or 6 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
tsp. cayenne pepper
cup tomato, chopped
3tbsp.cilantro, minced
GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper, as needed
8 eggs, large
2tbsp. butter
1cup Jack cheese, grated
GOYA Salsa Verde, for garnish
1 avocado, diced
Instructions
-Prepare beans according to package directions; chill/store in cooking liquid
-Drain beans in strainer; discard liquid.
-In medium skillet, heat olive oil until shimmering, about one minute. Add scallions, garlic and cayenne pepper, and sauté until fragrant, about one minute more; add tomato, beans and cilantro, and cook until liquid evaporates.
-Season with Adobo to taste. Set aside, and keep warm.
-In medium mixing bowl, beat eggs with Adobo (about teaspoon or to taste).
-Heat 8" skillet over medium-low heat; add butter and egg mixture. As eggs set, lift edges, letting uncooked portion flow underneath.
-When eggs are nearly set, spread bean mixture over one side; sprinkle with cup cheese.
-Fold eggs over filling; cover, and let stand one minute or until cheese is melted. Repeat for remaining portions of butter, egg mixture, bean mixture and cheese.
-Serve with dollops of salsa and avocado.
