Cooking With ABC13 - One Pan Jambalaya

Recipe: One Pan Jambalaya
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon GOYA olive oil
4 andouille or smoked turkey sausages (about 12 ounces total) - must be fully cooked!
1 onion, diced
3 celery stalks, diced
1 bell pepper, diced
1 cup quartered grape tomatoes
3 Tbsp. GOYA garlic
2 and 1/2 cups vegetable broth
1 tablespoon GOYA hot sauce
teaspoon GOYA salt
1/2 teaspoon GOYA pepper
1 tsp GOYA sazonador total
1/2 teaspoon GOYA paprika
1 cup white rice
4 green onions, sliced (optional)
Fresh parsley, chopped (optional)
Instructions
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add andouille sausage and brown for 4 minutes,stirring occasionally. Set sausage aside.
Add onion, celery, and garlic to pan with remaining oil. Saute for 3 minutes. Add bell pepper and grape tomatoes, sautéing for 4 more minutes.
Add vegetable broth, hot sauce, salt, pepper, paprika, Sazonador total, and rice to pan. Stir and increase heat to high. Bring to boil.
Once boiling, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 13-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir inandouille. Remove from heat and cover pan. Let stand 15 minutes. Top with green onion and parsley.
