Cooking With ABC13 - One Pan Jambalaya

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5305560" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



1 tablespoon GOYA olive oil4 andouille or smoked turkey sausages (about 12 ounces total) - must be fully cooked!1 onion, diced3 celery stalks, diced1 bell pepper, diced1 cup quartered grape tomatoes3 Tbsp. GOYA garlic2 and 1/2 cups vegetable broth1 tablespoon GOYA hot sauceteaspoon GOYA salt1/2 teaspoon GOYA pepper1 tsp GOYA sazonador total1/2 teaspoon GOYA paprika1 cup white rice4 green onions, sliced (optional)Fresh parsley, chopped (optional)Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add andouille sausage and brown for 4 minutes,stirring occasionally. Set sausage aside.Add onion, celery, and garlic to pan with remaining oil. Saute for 3 minutes. Add bell pepper and grape tomatoes, sautéing for 4 more minutes.Add vegetable broth, hot sauce, salt, pepper, paprika, Sazonador total, and rice to pan. Stir and increase heat to high. Bring to boil.Once boiling, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 13-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.Stir inandouille. Remove from heat and cover pan. Let stand 15 minutes. Top with green onion and parsley.