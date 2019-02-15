FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13

Let's Get Cooking!


Recipe: Mojo Roast Chicken from David Nino
EMBED More News Videos

Cooking With ABC13

Ingredients:

- chicken
- 2 ts minced garlic
- 3 ts lime juice
- 3 ts orange juice
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

Instructions

1. Heat olive oil over medium-high heat until hot. While the oil heats, add salt, oregano, cumin, and garlic into a paste and add to oil.

2. Add orange and lime juice and orange juice.

3. Place the chicken in a large sealable bag with marinade. Refrigerate overnight.

4. Preheat an oven to 400 degrees and add chicken to roasting pan.

5. Bake the chicken about 1 hour.

Click Here For Printable Recipe

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



See Older Recipes from Cooking With ABC13
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookingfoodgoya
FOOD & DRINK
Chuck E. Cheese's denies rumors of using leftover pizza
Craving New American? Check out these 3 new Houston spots
Queso, cupcakes and more: Last minute Valentine's treats
Big City Wings makes Kingwood Area debut, with chicken wings and more
More Food & Drink