Cooking With ABC13

Recipe: Mojo Roast Chicken from David Nino
Ingredients:
- chicken
- 2 ts minced garlic
- 3 ts lime juice
- 3 ts orange juice
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
Instructions
1. Heat olive oil over medium-high heat until hot. While the oil heats, add salt, oregano, cumin, and garlic into a paste and add to oil.
2. Add orange and lime juice and orange juice.
3. Place the chicken in a large sealable bag with marinade. Refrigerate overnight.
4. Preheat an oven to 400 degrees and add chicken to roasting pan.
5. Bake the chicken about 1 hour.
