Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



- chicken- 2 ts minced garlic- 3 ts lime juice- 3 ts orange juice- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano1. Heat olive oil over medium-high heat until hot. While the oil heats, add salt, oregano, cumin, and garlic into a paste and add to oil.2. Add orange and lime juice and orange juice.3. Place the chicken in a large sealable bag with marinade. Refrigerate overnight.4. Preheat an oven to 400 degrees and add chicken to roasting pan.5. Bake the chicken about 1 hour.