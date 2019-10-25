Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

Recipe: Taco Soup
Ingredients:
1 lb gound beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
6 cups water
1 pkg GOYA beef bouillon
2 Tbsp GOYA Cumin
1 tsp GOYA Garlic Powder
1 tsp GOYA paprika
1 tsp GOYA chili powder
1 can (16 oz) whole tomatoes
1 can (8 oz) GOYA whole kernel corn
2 Tbsp GOYA sliced pitted olives
1 cup dried elbow macaroni
Instructions
Shredded cheddar cheese, chopped green onions, Fritos for garnish.
Cook and stir ground beef, onion, green bell pepper in Dutch oven until beef is browned, drain excess fat. Stir in cumin, garlic powder, paprika, chili powder, water, beef bouillon, and tomatoes (with liquid). Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Stir in macaroni, corn, and olives. Cover and cook ten minutes longer. Garnish with shredded cheese, chopped green onions, corn chips... or whatever you like!
