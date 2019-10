Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



1 lb gound beef1 medium onion, chopped1 green bell pepper, chopped6 cups water1 pkg GOYA beef bouillon2 Tbsp GOYA Cumin1 tsp GOYA Garlic Powder1 tsp GOYA paprika1 tsp GOYA chili powder1 can (16 oz) whole tomatoes1 can (8 oz) GOYA whole kernel corn2 Tbsp GOYA sliced pitted olives1 cup dried elbow macaroniShredded cheddar cheese, chopped green onions, Fritos for garnish.Cook and stir ground beef, onion, green bell pepper in Dutch oven until beef is browned, drain excess fat. Stir in cumin, garlic powder, paprika, chili powder, water, beef bouillon, and tomatoes (with liquid). Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Stir in macaroni, corn, and olives. Cover and cook ten minutes longer. Garnish with shredded cheese, chopped green onions, corn chips... or whatever you like!GOYA is dedicated to great food and the community. Learn about GOYA Gives: CLICK HERE