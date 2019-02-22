Cooking With ABC13

FOOD & DRINK

Recipe: Quinoa Bites from Chelsey Hernandez
Ingredients:

- 1 cup GOYA Organic Quinoa
- 1 packet GOYA Chicken Bouillon
- 2 eggs, beaten
-1 cup GOYA Frozen Broccoli Florets, thawed and chopped
- medium yellow onion, chopped
- 1 cup GOYA Manchego Cheese, shredded
- tsp. GOYA Paprika
- tsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning

Instructions

Step 1
Preheat oven to 375F. In small saucepan, add quinoa, chicken bouillon and 2 cups water. Bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until liquid has been absorbed.
Step 2
In large bowl, combine cooked quinoa, eggs, broccoli, onion, cheese, paprika and Adobo. Mix well, so that flavors are combined and ingredients are evenly distributed.
Step 3
Spray mini-muffin pan with all-purpose cooking spray. Place one heaping tablespoon of mixture in each muffin cup. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until edges are golden. Serve hot.

