Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



- 1 cup GOYA Organic Quinoa- 1 packet GOYA Chicken Bouillon- 2 eggs, beaten-1 cup GOYA Frozen Broccoli Florets, thawed and chopped- medium yellow onion, chopped- 1 cup GOYA Manchego Cheese, shredded- tsp. GOYA Paprika- tsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose SeasoningStep 1Preheat oven to 375F. In small saucepan, add quinoa, chicken bouillon and 2 cups water. Bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until liquid has been absorbed.Step 2In large bowl, combine cooked quinoa, eggs, broccoli, onion, cheese, paprika and Adobo. Mix well, so that flavors are combined and ingredients are evenly distributed.Step 3Spray mini-muffin pan with all-purpose cooking spray. Place one heaping tablespoon of mixture in each muffin cup. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until edges are golden. Serve hot.