Cooking With ABC13 - Mexican Corn

Recipe: Mexican Corn from Chelsey Hernandez
Ingredients:
1 bag GOYA Corn on the Cob (8 mini ears), thawed, or 4 fresh ears of corn, husked and halved
1 tsp. GOYA Vegetable Oil
1 cup crumbled GOYA Queso Blanco, or crumbled cotija cheese or finely shredded fresh mozzarella cheese
GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper, to taste
cup
GOYA Mayonnaise with Lime
1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. GOYA Chili Powder
4 skewers 8" (if using wooden skewers, soak in water 30 minutes prior to grilling)
Instructions
Step 1
Prepare grill to medium-high heat; grease with oil. Stick each corn cob on skewer. Grill corn until tender and charred on all sides, about 7 minutes.
Step 2
Place crumbled cheese on medium, flat plate. Working with one corn cob at a time, sprinkle cob with adobo, spread with mayonnaise, roll in cheese and sprinkle chili powder. Place corn on serving plate; repeat with remaining cobs and ingredients.
Click Here For Printable Recipe
See Older Recipes from Cooking With ABC13