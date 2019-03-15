EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5196305" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13: Mexican Corn

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



1 bag GOYA Corn on the Cob (8 mini ears), thawed, or 4 fresh ears of corn, husked and halved1 tsp. GOYA Vegetable Oil1 cup crumbled GOYA Queso Blanco, or crumbled cotija cheese or finely shredded fresh mozzarella cheeseGOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper, to tastecupGOYA Mayonnaise with Lime1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. GOYA Chili Powder4 skewers 8" (if using wooden skewers, soak in water 30 minutes prior to grilling)Step 1Prepare grill to medium-high heat; grease with oil. Stick each corn cob on skewer. Grill corn until tender and charred on all sides, about 7 minutes.Step 2Place crumbled cheese on medium, flat plate. Working with one corn cob at a time, sprinkle cob with adobo, spread with mayonnaise, roll in cheese and sprinkle chili powder. Place corn on serving plate; repeat with remaining cobs and ingredients.