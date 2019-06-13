Cooking With ABC13 - Coconut Guava Rebujito

Recipe: Coconut Guava Rebujito
Ingredients:
1 bottle (26 oz.) dry white wine
1 cup (9.6 oz.) GOYA Guava Nectar
cup sherry
cup (16.9 oz.) GOYA Pure Coconut Water
Ice cubes
1 cup lemon-lime soda
6 fresh mint sprigs
Instructions
In large pitcher, stir together wine, guava nectar, sherry and coconut water.
Divide mixture among 6 tall glasses filled with ice. Top each with soda and garnish with mint sprig.
Note: Substitute lemon lime soda with lemon line sparkling water to reduce sweetness if desired.
