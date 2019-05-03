Food & Drink

Cooking With ABC13-Coffee Adobo BBQ Rub

Recipe: Coffee Adobo BBQ Rub from David Nuno

Cooking With ABC13 - Coffee Rub BBQ Steak


Ingredients:

cup Café GOYA
2 tbsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper
cup ancho chili powder
1 tbsp. smoked paprika
2 tsp.Dry mustard
1 tbsp.Brown sugar
2 tsp.Coriander, ground
tsp. GOYA Chili Powder
4 ribeye steaks, or other favorite steaks (about 2" thick)
2 tbsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 box (7 oz.) GOYA Yellow Rice, cooked according to package directions

Instructions

-Combine all dry ingredients in bowl, and mix well to combine.

-Brush steaks with olive oil, and then thoroughly rub and coat each side of steaks with spice mixture. Refrigerate overnight to allow flavors to marry.

-Preheat oven to 450F, and also preheat cast iron skillet over high heat on stovetop.

-Place steaks in hot skillet, and sear both sides until spice rub is golden brown, about 4 minutes. Place skillet in oven, and cook steaks until desired doneness.

- Remove from oven, and let rest 6-7 minutes before serving. Serve with yellow rice.

