Cooking With ABC13-Coffee Adobo BBQ Rub

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



cup Café GOYA2 tbsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Peppercup ancho chili powder1 tbsp. smoked paprika2 tsp.Dry mustard1 tbsp.Brown sugar2 tsp.Coriander, groundtsp. GOYA Chili Powder4 ribeye steaks, or other favorite steaks (about 2" thick)2 tbsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil1 box (7 oz.) GOYA Yellow Rice, cooked according to package directions-Combine all dry ingredients in bowl, and mix well to combine.-Brush steaks with olive oil, and then thoroughly rub and coat each side of steaks with spice mixture. Refrigerate overnight to allow flavors to marry.-Preheat oven to 450F, and also preheat cast iron skillet over high heat on stovetop.-Place steaks in hot skillet, and sear both sides until spice rub is golden brown, about 4 minutes. Place skillet in oven, and cook steaks until desired doneness.- Remove from oven, and let rest 6-7 minutes before serving. Serve with yellow rice.