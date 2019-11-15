Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

Sponsored Content
Recipe: Dragon Fruit Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 16 oz bag GOYA frozen Pitaya (Dragonfruit) chunks
- cup GOYA coconut milk
- banana, sliced
- kiwi, peeled and slices
- 2 Tbsp sliced almonds
- Toasted coconut flakes
- GOYA tropical fruit blend, thawed
- GOYA honey
Instructions
Puree the pitaya and coconut milk in a blender.
Pour into bowls, and top with banana, kiwi, GOYA fruit, almonds, coconut flakes, and honey.
