Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



- 16 oz bag GOYA frozen Pitaya (Dragonfruit) chunks- cup GOYA coconut milk- banana, sliced- kiwi, peeled and slices- 2 Tbsp sliced almonds- Toasted coconut flakes- GOYA tropical fruit blend, thawed- GOYA honeyPuree the pitaya and coconut milk in a blender.Pour into bowls, and top with banana, kiwi, GOYA fruit, almonds, coconut flakes, and honey.GOYA is dedicated to great food and the community. Learn about GOYA Gives: CLICK HERE