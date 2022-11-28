Try David Nuno's Mango Glazed Turkey Breast Recipe

ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a new recipe that's sure to take your holiday feast to the next level! David Nuno is in the GOYA kitchen showing us how to make his Mango Glazed Turkey Breast Recipe.

This Week's Recipe: Mango Glazed Turkey Breast

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless turkey breasts, each sliced in half lengthwise

1 Cup GOYA Mango Chunks

3/4 Cup GOYA Mango Pulp

1 TBSP GOYA Olive Oil

2 TBSP GOYA agave

1 TBSP GOYA Minced Garlic

Dash of GOYA sea salt

Dash of pepper

Instructions

-Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

-In a small pan, sauté garlic in oil for 2 minutes and set aside.

-Place turkey breasts in baking dish and place Mango chunks around them.

-Drizzle turkey with agave, mango pulp and sprinkle with sautéed garlic, sea salt and pepper.

-Bake about 45 minutes until turkey is done throughout.

