Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided- 2 large eggs, beaten- 2 cloves garlic, minced- 6 ounces Spam, diced- 1/2 cup frozen corn- 1/2 cup frozen peas- 1/2 cup frozen diced carrots- 3 cups cooked rice- 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce- 1/2 tablespoon fish sauce- 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper- 2 green onions, sliced- Sriracha, for serving1. Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large skillet over low heat. Add eggs and cook until cooked through, about 2-3 minutes per side, flipping only once. Let cool before dicing into small pieces.2. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in the skillet over medium high heat. Add garlic and Spam, and cook, stirring often, until light golden brown, about 3-4 minutes.3. Add corn, peas and carrots. Cook, stirring constantly, until vegetables are tender, about 1-2 minutes.4. Add rice and gently toss to combine.5. Add soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil and white pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until heated through, about 1-2 minutes.6. Stir in green onions and eggs.7. Serve immediately, drizzled with Sriracha, if desired.