Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

Recipe: Lemon Butter Chicken
Ingredients:
4 (5 oz) chicken breasts*, pounded to an even 1/3-inch thickness
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 Tbsp olive oil
4 Tbsp unsalted butter, sliced into 1 Tbsp pieces, divided
1 1/2 tsp minced garlic
1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth
3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
1/2 tsp fresh lemon zest
1 1/2 Tbsp minced fresh parsley (optional)
Instructions
1. Season both sides of chicken with salt and pepper.
2. Place flour in a shallow dish then dredge both sides of chicken breasts in flour, one at a time.
3. Heat 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat.
4. Add olive oil and 1 Tbsp butter, let butter melt, then add in chicken breasts in a single layer.
5. Sear until golden brown on bottom, about 4 - 5 minutes then flip and continue to cook until chicken registers 165 degrees in center, about 4 - 5 minutes longer.
6. Transfer chicken to a plate while leaving any little bit of excess oil in pan.
7. Reduce to medium heat, add garlic and saute 20 seconds, or until just lightly golden brown, then pour in chicken broth while scraping browned bits up.
8. Pour in lemon juice then bring mixture to a simmer, reduce heat slightly and let simmer until liquid has reduced by about half, about 2 minutes.
9. Add in remaining 3 Tbsp butter and lemon zest, stir to melt butter.
10. Return chicken to skillet, spoon sauce over chicken and garnish with parsley. Serve warm.
