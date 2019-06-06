Cooking With ABC13 - Chipotle Steak and Rice

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5314010" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking with ABC13: Steak & Rice

tsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper1 lbs. boneless beef round steak (London broil)1 tbsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil1onion, finely chopped2cloves garlic, finely chopped1 box (7 oz.) GOYA Yellow Rice4 tsps sauce, divided, and 1 chile, finely chopped from 1 can (7 oz.) GOYA Chipotle Chiles in Adobo Sauce1 cup BREAKSTONE'S or KNUDSEN Sour Creamcup BULL'S-EYE Original Barbecue SauceSeason meat. On large plate, rub Adobo onto both sides of steak. Refrigerate 30 minutes.Make Rice. Heat olive oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onions and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes; set aside. Bring 2 cups water to boil in small saucepan over medium heat. Add contents of rice mix; return water to boil, then reduce heat to low. Cook, covered until water is absorbed and rice is tender, about 25 minutes. Stir in reserved onion mixture.Make Sauce. In small bowl, mix together chopped chipotle chile, 1 tsp. adobo sauce, sour cream and barbecue sauce. Cover sauce and refrigerate until ready to use.Grill Steak. Heat grill to medium-high heat. Place meat on hot, greased grill grates. Cook, flipping once, until steak is lightly charred and cooked to desired doneness (about 10-14 minutes for medium), brushing each side with remaining 1 tbsp. adobo sauce for last minute of grilling. Transfer steak to cutting board; let stand 10 minutes.To serve, cut steak across the grain into thin slices. Serve with rice mixture and chipotle sauce.