Cooking With ABC13 - Chipotle Steak and Rice

Recipe: Chipotle Steak and Yellow Rice
Ingredients:
tsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper
1 lbs. boneless beef round steak (London broil)
1 tbsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1onion, finely chopped
2cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 box (7 oz.) GOYA Yellow Rice
4 tsps sauce, divided, and 1 chile, finely chopped from 1 can (7 oz.) GOYA Chipotle Chiles in Adobo Sauce
1 cup BREAKSTONE'S or KNUDSEN Sour Cream
cup BULL'S-EYE Original Barbecue Sauce
Instructions
Season meat. On large plate, rub Adobo onto both sides of steak. Refrigerate 30 minutes.
Make Rice. Heat olive oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onions and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes; set aside. Bring 2 cups water to boil in small saucepan over medium heat. Add contents of rice mix; return water to boil, then reduce heat to low. Cook, covered until water is absorbed and rice is tender, about 25 minutes. Stir in reserved onion mixture.
Make Sauce. In small bowl, mix together chopped chipotle chile, 1 tsp. adobo sauce, sour cream and barbecue sauce. Cover sauce and refrigerate until ready to use.
Grill Steak. Heat grill to medium-high heat. Place meat on hot, greased grill grates. Cook, flipping once, until steak is lightly charred and cooked to desired doneness (about 10-14 minutes for medium), brushing each side with remaining 1 tbsp. adobo sauce for last minute of grilling. Transfer steak to cutting board; let stand 10 minutes.
To serve, cut steak across the grain into thin slices. Serve with rice mixture and chipotle sauce.
