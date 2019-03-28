Cooking With ABC13 - Mojo Stir Fry

Recipe: Mojo Stir Fry From David Nuno
Ingredients:
2 chicken breasts, cut into " slices
tsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper
2 tbsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided
1 tsp. ginger, minced
1 tsp. GOYA Minced Garlic
1 red bell pepper, large dice
1 green bell pepper, large dice
1 cup broccoli florets
1 cup white onion, large dice
2 tsp. Cornstarch cup GOYA Mojo Criollo
2 cups CANILLA Extra Long Grain Rice, cooked
Instructions:
-Season chicken with Adobo
-Heat one tablespoon olive oil in skillet.
-Add chicken, and cook through. Remove from skillet and set aside.
-Add remaining olive oil, ginger and garlic to skillet. Cook 30 seconds. Add peppers, broccoli and onion, and cook, stirring constantly, until cooked through.
-Stir cornstarch into Mojo until well combined. Add Mojo mixture and chicken to skillet. Cook, stirring to coat, until heated through, and sauce is thickened, about 1-2 minutes.
-Serve over rice.
