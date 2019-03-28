Cooking With ABC13 - Mojo Stir Fry

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5222184" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking with ABC13

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



2 chicken breasts, cut into " slicestsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper2 tbsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided1 tsp. ginger, minced1 tsp. GOYA Minced Garlic1 red bell pepper, large dice1 green bell pepper, large dice1 cup broccoli florets1 cup white onion, large dice2 tsp. Cornstarch cup GOYA Mojo Criollo2 cups CANILLA Extra Long Grain Rice, cooked-Season chicken with Adobo-Heat one tablespoon olive oil in skillet.-Add chicken, and cook through. Remove from skillet and set aside.-Add remaining olive oil, ginger and garlic to skillet. Cook 30 seconds. Add peppers, broccoli and onion, and cook, stirring constantly, until cooked through.-Stir cornstarch into Mojo until well combined. Add Mojo mixture and chicken to skillet. Cook, stirring to coat, until heated through, and sauce is thickened, about 1-2 minutes.-Serve over rice.