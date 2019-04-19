Recipe: Sauteed Fish from David Nuno
Ingredients:
4 halibut (or any other firm white fish) filets, 5 oz. each
1tsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper
cup GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 lemon, cut into 4 wedges
Instructions
-Season each side of filets with Adobo.
-In large skillet, heat olive oil. Add filets, and heat over medium-high heat. Cook 3-4 minutes each side, until cooked through and golden brown.
-Plate each filet with one lemon wedge for squeezing.
Click Here For Printable Recipe
See Older Recipes from Cooking With ABC13