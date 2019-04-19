Cooking With ABC13

Food & Drink

Ingredients:

4 halibut (or any other firm white fish) filets, 5 oz. each
1tsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper
cup GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 lemon, cut into 4 wedges

Instructions

-Season each side of filets with Adobo.

-In large skillet, heat olive oil. Add filets, and heat over medium-high heat. Cook 3-4 minutes each side, until cooked through and golden brown.

-Plate each filet with one lemon wedge for squeezing.

