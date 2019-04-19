EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5245402" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13: David and DJ Reader show us how to make the perfect sauteed Fish.

4 halibut (or any other firm white fish) filets, 5 oz. each1tsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Peppercup GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil1 lemon, cut into 4 wedges-Season each side of filets with Adobo.-In large skillet, heat olive oil. Add filets, and heat over medium-high heat. Cook 3-4 minutes each side, until cooked through and golden brown.-Plate each filet with one lemon wedge for squeezing.