Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Weather
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Sports
Email
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill
'ASTRO'-NOMICAL BILL: It sounds like Verlander took this in fun, but imagine getting a lunch bill like this.
More Stories
Former Alief Taylor linebacker looks to bring royal pain to opposing quarterbacks this season with the Texans
Simone Biles brings home the gold
Astros celebration spawns viral #DugoutStareChallenge
Chris Paul takes on son's soccer team penalty kicks
Entire Astros dugout joins in on 'Bregman stare' during win
NEVER SETTLE: Houston Astros release 2019 regular season schedule
Astros-themed corn maze ready for fans this fall
Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'
Texas Derby sees Houston Dynamo draw with FC Dallas thanks to late goal
You can now own a Houston Astros dugout stare T-shirt
Dynamo and ABC13 help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
Bregman bobblehead sale draws Astros fans a day early
Urban Meyer suspended for mishandling domestic abuse allegations
UH great Rob Gray Jr. gives back as a new Houston Rocket
Maldonado, White homer as Astros beat Mariner 10-7
'Madden' video game made me ugly, Houston Texans player says
Houston aims to make history with NCAA Women's Final Four
Magnolia teacher decks out classroom for Texans, J.J. Watt
Show More
Follow @ABC13Houston