Try Pooja's Mexican Christmas Punch

ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a new recipe for a Holiday punch that is sure to brighten up your next party! Try Pooja's Mexican Chirstmas Punch, it's packed with GOYA flavor and so easy to make!

This Week's Recipe: Mexican Christmas Punch

Ingredients

1 cup dried hibiscus flowers (flor de Jamaica)

6 quarts (24 cups) water, divided

20 cloves

2 oranges

2cups drained Tejocotes from 1 jar (32 oz.) GOYA Tejocote-Manzanilla

1 package (14 oz.) frozen GOYA Whole Guava

6 sticks from 1 package (14 oz.) frozen GOYA Whole Sugar Cane

2 cones (8 oz. each) GOYA Brown Sugar Cane - Piloncillo, or 2 cups dark brown sugar

1 medium apple, chopped (about 1.75 cups)

1 medium pear, chopped (about 1.5 cups)

1 cup pitted prunes (about 6 oz.), chopped

1 cup walnut halves (about 4 oz.)

1/2 cup raisins

4 GOYA Cinnamon Sticks

Instructions

-Bring hibiscus flowers and 1 qt. (4 cups) water to boil in medium pot over medium-high heat. Remove from heat and let steep about 20 minutes.

-Meanwhile, press sharp side of 10 cloves into one orange. Repeat with remaining cloves and orange. Quarter oranges.

-Strain hibiscus mixture into large (10-12 qt.) pot; discard solids. To pot, add remaining 5 qts. (20 cups) water, clove-studded orange pieces, tejocotes, guava, sugar cane sticks, piloncillo, apple, pear, prunes, walnuts, raisins and cinnamon sticks. Bring water mixture to boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally to dissolve piloncillo. Reduce heat to low. Simmer, stirring gently, until flavors are completely infused and fruit is tender, about 1 hour.

-To serve, ladle drink and fruit into serving mugs. Add liquor, if desired. Serve warm or chilled.

