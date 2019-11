Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



2 cans (15 oz.) GOYA Low Sodium Golden Corn, drained wellpkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened2 tbsp. GOYA Fine Yellow Cornmealcup GOYA Recaito2 tbsp. GOYA Salsita Jalapeño Chilecup milk1 jar (6.5 oz.) GOYA Fancy Pimientos, well drained and chopped3 scallions, choppedcup shredded Mexican cheese blendStep 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Blend 1 cup corn in mini-processor or with hand blender, scraping down sides as needed. Add cream cheese and blend until smooth. Scrape into large bowl.Step 2: Stir in cornmeal, recaito, Salsita and milk until combined. Stir in pimientos, scallions, Mexican cheese and remaining corn. Scrape into prepared dish and spread level. Cover with foil.Step 3: Bake 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake until heated through in center, 10 minutes more.GOYA is dedicated to great food and the community. Learn about GOYA Gives: CLICK HERE