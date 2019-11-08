Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

Sponsored Content
Recipe: Mexi-Corn Casserole
Ingredients:
2 cans (15 oz.) GOYA Low Sodium Golden Corn, drained well
pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
2 tbsp. GOYA Fine Yellow Cornmeal
cup GOYA Recaito
2 tbsp. GOYA Salsita Jalapeño Chile
cup milk
1 jar (6.5 oz.) GOYA Fancy Pimientos, well drained and chopped
3 scallions, chopped
cup shredded Mexican cheese blend
Instructions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Blend 1 cup corn in mini-processor or with hand blender, scraping down sides as needed. Add cream cheese and blend until smooth. Scrape into large bowl.
Step 2: Stir in cornmeal, recaito, Salsita and milk until combined. Stir in pimientos, scallions, Mexican cheese and remaining corn. Scrape into prepared dish and spread level. Cover with foil.
Step 3: Bake 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake until heated through in center, 10 minutes more.
