Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



1 bottle (26 oz.) dry white wine1 cup (9.6 oz.) GOYA Guava Nectarcup sherrycup (16.9 oz.) GOYA Pure Coconut WaterIce cubes1 cup lemon-lime soda6 fresh mint sprigsIn large pitcher, stir together wine, guava nectar, sherry and coconut water.Divide mixture among 6 tall glasses filled with ice. Top each with soda and garnish with mint sprig.Note: Substitute lemon lime soda with lemon line sparkling water to reduce sweetness if desired.