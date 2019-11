This Week's Recipe: Black Bean Nachos

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



-6 oz. tortilla chips-1 can (15.5 oz.) GOYA Black Beans, drained and rinsed-2 medium tomatoes, cored, seeded and finely chopped (about 1 cup)- cup GOYA Jalapeño Slices Nachos-1 scallion, thinly sliced (about cup)-1 cups shredded Monterey jack cheese-Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish-GOYA Salsa Pico de Gallo-Mild, for garnish-GOYA Guacamole, thawed, for garnishStep 1: Arrange top oven rack 6" from top heat source. Heat broiler.Step 2: Arrange tortilla chips in single layer in 12" skillet (or other oven-proof dish of equal size). Sprinkle beans, tomatoes, peppers and scallions evenly over chips. Sprinkle cheese evenly over chips and toppings.Step 3: Broil, occasionally rotating pan for even melting, until cheese is bubbly and toppings are hot, 3-5 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro, if desired. Serve with Pico de Gallo and guacamole, if desired..GOYA is dedicated to great food and the community. Learn about GOYA Gives: CLICK HERE