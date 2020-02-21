goya

This Week's Recipe: Smoky Black Bean Layer Dip

Let's Get Cooking!


This Week's Recipe: Smoky Black Bean Layer Dip

Ingredients:

- 2 pkgs. (8 oz. each) cream cheese, at room temperature

- 1 chipotle chile, finely chopped, plus 1 tbsp. adobo sauce from one can (7 oz.)
GOYA Chipotle Chiles in Adobo Sauce

- 2 cans (15.5 oz. each) GOYA Black Beans, drained and rinsed

- 2 cups sour cream

- 1 jar (17.6 oz.) GOYA Salsa Pico de Gallo -Mild, drained

- cup chopped fresh cilantro

- 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese (about 8 oz.)

Instructions

Step 1: Heat oven to 350F. In medium bowl, stir together cream cheese, chipotle chile and adobo sauce until combined. Using rubber spatula, evenly spread cream cheese mixture on bottom of 9"x13" baking dish.

Step 2: Top cream cheese with black bean; using spatula, spread in even layer. Next, dollop sour cream over black beans, spreading evenly to coat. Evenly spread drained Pico de Gallo over sour cream; sprinkle with cilantro. Then, cover completely with shredded cheese.

Step 3: Bake until cheese is melted and dip is hot; 25-30 minutes. Serve warm with tortilla chips.

Click Here For Printable Recipe

GOYA is dedicated to great food and the community. Learn about GOYA Gives: CLICK HERE

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



See Older Recipes from Cooking With ABC13
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfoodcookinggoyasponsored
GOYA
SPONSORED: Make this Cinco de Mayo recipe at home
SPONSORED: Chelsey's go-to recipe for this week
SPONSORED: GOYA Cookbook: Watch all our previous recipe videos!
SPONSORED: Elita's 5 ingredient coconut milk smoothie recipe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates