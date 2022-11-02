Astros vs. Phillies: Houston turns to Cristian Javier on the mound after Game 3 starter allows 5 HRs

Philadelphia pitcher Aaron Nola gets the nod for Game 4. Nola gave up six hits, two home runs, and five earned runs.

World Series Game 4 in Philadelphia showcases the Astros' Cristian Javier, who has a combined no-hitter to his name, and Phillies' Aaron Nola.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- Depending on how you would view a 2-1 deficit in a best-of-seven series, the Houston Astros may or may not have a must-win situation on their hands entering Wednesday night's World Series Game 4 in Philadelphia.

But allowing five home runs the night before, while also getting no productivity on the scoreboard, can persuade the most faithful of 'Stros fans to panic.

In any case, a win in Game 4 for the Astros ties up the series and guarantees at least one more game in Houston, while a loss puts them on the brink of elimination from the World Series for the third time in four years.

First pitch is set for 7:03 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

Was McCullers tipping his pitches?

Lance McCullers Jr. admitted that he was thrown off when his deliveries Tuesday night resulted in a historic five home runs allowed in five innings.

"I don't really get hit around like that, so I was a little bit in disbelief," McCullers said, answering question after question for at least 10 minutes, telling a club official not to cut media off.

Five years after winning Game 3 of the Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, McCullers had a Charlie Brown-type outing, the first pitcher to allow five homers in any postseason game.

What about tipping, which is an act unbeknownst to the pitcher that may giveaway a pitch?

That typically is the root cause in a baseball game where one club is just dominating at the plate. McCullers insists none of that came into play.

"I got whooped. End of story," he said. "This has nothing to do with tipping."

Speculation started soon after the Phillies' Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead, two-run drive with two outs in the first, sending a knuckle-curve 402 feet into the right-center field seats. McCullers did a 360 and hopped off the mound, not even waiting for the ball to land.

Harper said something to Nick Castellanos and pointed a finger at his teammate's chest after crossing the plate.

Harper then yelled "Bohmer!" before a quick chat with Alec Bohm, who was on deck.

Bohm led off the second with the 1,000th homer in Series history, driving a sinker 373 feet into the left-field stands.

"Guys are always looking for something, always looking to see if they're tipping their pitches," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "We didn't see anything."

Harper essentially said they've spotted things out of the ordinary in their season.

"Anytime you have information, you want to be able to give that to your teammates at any point," Harper said. "Throughout the whole season we've done that."

Cristian Javier vs. Aaron Nola

The Astros' hope to win Game 4 falls on Cristian Javier's right arm.

He'll get the ball for Houston after a solid one-hit, five-inning outing in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

He'll face Aaron Nola, who gave up five runs and two homers in a Game 1 start that his team won.

Are we seeing the last of Justin Verlander with the Astros?

Manager Dusty Baker officially gave the Game 5 start to Verlander, who allowed the five runs that erased a 5-0 lead in Game 1.

Ahead of Game 4, JV may have indicated that his last moments with the club are coming soon.

"I've really enjoyed my time with this group of guys and the city and getting to know the city. And it's really been a blessing and a wonderful time in my career," Verlander said.

Whether he'll pitch with a tied series or a 3-1 deficit remains to be determined.

He'll likely face Phillies' Game 2 starter Zack Wheeler.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

2022 World Series results and schedule: Phillies lead 2-1

Game 1 : Phillies 6, Astros 5 (10)

: Phillies 6, Astros 5 (10) Game 2 : Astros 5, Phillies 2

: Astros 5, Phillies 2 Game 3 : Phillies 7, Astros 0

: Phillies 7, Astros 0 Game 4 : at Philadelphia, Wednesday, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Wednesday, 7:03 p.m. Game 5 : at Philadelphia, Thursday, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Thursday, 7:03 p.m. Game 6* : at Houston, Saturday, 7:03 p.m.

: at Houston, Saturday, 7:03 p.m. Game 7*: at Houston, Sunday, 7:03 p.m.

* if necessary

