Jeremy Peña stops by Irma's in downtown Houston after returning from clinching World Series berth

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña has quickly made his love for Houston food, restaurants and businesses known.
When he's not appearing in H-E-B commercials with teammates Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Lance McCullers for Salsa Night, he's lighting up billboards along Houston freeways for Taquerias Arandas (but keep your eyes on the road!). Peña, by the way, says the crispy tacos are his favorite.
Now, add another beloved Houston institution to the list of Peña's places: Irma's in the heart of downtown Houston.
The iconic restaurant shared a photo of the Astros' star stopping in on Tuesday, a day after the team returned to Houston after clinching another World Series berth and ending the Yankees' ambitions to go any further.
We don't know what Peña ordered, but fans familiar with the local stop know that he ate well!
WATCH: What make's Irma's so special?
The video in the player above is from a previous report when Astros players Jeremy Peña and Chas McCormick appeared at the postseason rally at Houston's City Hall earlier in October.
