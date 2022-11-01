Astros vs. Phillies: World Series Game 3 rainout allows Philadelphia pitchers extra day of rest

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- No rainfall? Let's play ball!
The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies are finally playing Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night after it was rained out the night before.
Clear skies are on the forecast, creating acceptable conditions to resume a series that's tied 1-1 after a wild first two games in Houston.
The first pitch is set for 7:03 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.
Here are the things we're seeing ahead of the game.
Here are the things we're seeing ahead of the game.
Astros lineup and pitching intact, but Phillies make a switch
By all accounts and opinions, Astros hitters would have been able to take advantage of a Phillies pitching staff who would have been forced to turn to a "bullpen game" at some point of the World Series.
The rainout shifted the championship round by one day, allowing both teams some extra rest which was beneficial.
For the Phillies, the benefit is not having to turn to a bullpen platoon to get through a deadly Astros batting order.
Philadelphia's Noah Syndergaard was slated to face the Astros had Game 3 been played as scheduled on Monday. Interim manager Rob Thomson, instead, turned to Ranger Suarez, who emerged as a defacto No. 3 starter for Philadelphia. Suarez last pitched in relief Houston's Game 1 loss, facing and retiring only two batters.
The Astros, who could have turned to another starter, stuck with Lance McCullers Jr., who last pitched in their American League Championship Series clincher nine days ago.
Manager Dusty Baker is also staying with his batting order from Monday, going with David Hensley at designated hitter. Speaking of...
David Hensley makes World Series debut
ALCS MVP Jeremy Peña isn't the only rookie who could make noise in Game 3.
David Hensley, who debuted for the Astros down the stretch, is being inserted after Trey Mancini and Aledmys Diaz were unable to produce in the DH spot in Games 1 and 2.
Did the 26-year-old succumb to nerves the night before his big debut? Hardly.
"I slept pretty well last night. I'm not nervous. I'm prepared for this moment. It's exciting more than anything," Hensley told ABC13, adding that there were some jitters in the morning that he could push aside.
Hensley has seen limited action in the postseason. He had two plate appearances in the AL Division Series, getting on base in Game 2 via a hit-by-pitch.
Astros already collecting trophies during the World Series
The Houston Astros are far from concluding their championship fight with the Phillies, but two of the club's stars are already winners.
Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker earned their first Gold Glove Awards. They received their hardware before Game 3.
SEE MORE: Peña, Tucker earn Gold Glove awards for Astros' infield, outfield
2022 World Series results and schedule: Series tied 1-1
- Game 1: Phillies 6, Astros 5 (10)
- Game 2: Astros 5, Phillies 2
- Game 3: at Philadelphia, Tuesday, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 4: at Philadelphia, Wednesday, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 5: at Philadelphia, Thursday, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 6*: at Houston, Saturday, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 7*: at Houston, Sunday, 7:03 p.m.
* if necessary
