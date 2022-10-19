Astros' Yordan Alvarez merchandise flying off shelves in wake of playoff heroics

The ladies who attend school at 609 Crawford have shared that street corner in downtown with the Astros for many, many years. This is how they're cheering on our favorite guys.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A street fest outside of Minute Maid Park is set to start Wednesday afternoon as fans get ready for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, and one particular group of students who share the street corner with our guys are doing something special for them.

From the picture-perfect confines of Minute Maid Park, to the perfect pictures outside Incarnate Word Academy, the city and Astros fans are ready.

As the team hosts the New York Yankees Wednesday afternoon, the students of Incarnate Word got to school early to create some chalk art on Crawford Street.

"Our girls are enjoying Chalk the Walk, which is a great chance to celebrate the 'Stros and let them know of our support as good neighbors here in downtown Houston," said Cathy Stephen, the school principal.

From the detail in these temporary works of art, it's easy to see the team has a talented fan base right next door.

"We are really excited to have a chance to, even if it is just temporary art, the process and product are really exciting," Stephen said.

If you don't have a ticket to see Game 1 in person, you can always gear up with the latest Astros merchandise. Many people are going heavy on the popularity of number 44 after Yordan Alvarez's heroics in Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS.

"We are encouraging everyone to orange out today. This Yordan Alvarez T-shirt that we got made up was all over social media, so I think fans are absolutely going to love that," Tom Jennings, the vice president of merchandising and retail operations with the Astros, said.

The fan fest starts at 3:30 p.m. and will have food, live music, games, and fun for all.

You must have a ticket to attend the street fest.

For fans attending the game, there is a bag check policy so your bag needs to be on the small side.

The first pitch is set for 6:37 p.m.

