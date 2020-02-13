Cold rain for Houston, but major ice problems elsewhere in the state

While a significant ice storm is underway across central and north Texas, we will mostly see a cold rain in the southeastern part of the state.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold drizzle and rain will continue off and on Tuesday. There could be a little ice nearby. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Walker, Grimes, Colorado, Austin and Waller Counties until noon Wednesday. There could be some spots that get a very light amount of freezing drizzle at times.

While it's all a cold rain here in Southeast Texas, freezing rain and icy conditions are expected across the Hill Country, North Texas, and West Texas. This will lead to hazardous road conditions and local power outages in those parts of the state. Significant icing is possible. Ice accumulations to around or in excess of one quarter inch College Station, to Brenham, to Burleson, and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Brazos, Burleson and Washington Counties through noon Wednesday. This could be extended into Thursday as this cloudy, chilly, and wet weather pattern continues through Thursday afternoon.

How long will the cold weather continue?

It's cold through Thursday will feature some cloudy and cold days with rain at times. Temperatures may spend most of the day in the 30s and 40s. We will stay above freezing over most of Southeast Texas, but areas as close as College Station could be near freezing at times. This weekend temperatures will climb back into the 60s, and early next week it will warm all the way into the 70s before the next cold front arrives.

Is the heavy rain threat gone?

Rain and thunderstorms could increase by Wednesday night or Thursday with a small threat for some flash flooding, otherwise we'll be okay.

When will the sunshine return?

Friday! It will still be frosty Saturday morning, but we should get abundant sunshine and milder temperatures for the weekend, too.

