Energy expert expresses doubts about CenterPoint Energy's plan to improve: 'Not super optimistic'

Energy expert Doug Lewin joined ABC13 to analyze CenterPoint's action plan and discuss other possibilities to keep the power on.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new tally shows 36 people lost their lives because of Hurricane Beryl across the state, 34 of whom died in the Houston area.

The latest deaths happened in Fort Bend County, where at least four people died from overheating.

Meanwhile, Centerpoint Energy apologized for where it fell short and shared its plan to improve. The company's initial assessment showed room for improvement in three main areas: resiliency, communication, and community partnerships.

Texas Energy and Power Newsletter author Doug Lewin joined Eyewitness News to analyze Centerpoint's action plan and discuss other possibilities to keep the power on. Lewin said their plan is a start, but it has some holes.

Lewin believes community meetings should be ongoing instead of limited, and he has also written about and advocated for a system that pays utilities for performance. Companies could also be penalized when they don't meet standards.

Lewin said the industry needs real change and doubts it will result from the Public Utility Commission's investigation into Centerpoint's response to Hurricane Beryl.

