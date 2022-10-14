Rally nuns return to Minute Maid Park to cheer on Houston Astros

The rally nuns, who gained attention in the 2021 postseason for cheering on the Astros, were at it again during ALDS Game 2 at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The beloved rally nuns blessed baseball once again, returning to Minute Maid Park on Thursday afternoon for Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale shared a video on his Twitter page, showing him and the nuns cheering on the Astros when third baseman Alex Bregman came up clutch with an insurance run over the Seattle Mariners.

As a result, the nuns were also there to join fans in singing the praises of Yordan Alvarez, who is now the first player in postseason history with multiple career go-ahead home runs in the sixth inning or later when his team was trailing.

The Astros lead the series 2-0 and can sweep the Mariners with a Game 3 win on Saturday afternoon.

The rally nuns turned into sensation during the 2021 postseason, with one of the women even throwing the first pitch.

The nuns normally live a quiet life at their southwest Houston church campus, but they got the call up to an Astros game courtesy of Mattress Mack, who first gave them tickets.

As reported by ABC13's Nick Natario last October, the sisters appeared on the Jumbotron and led a comeback earlier in the season, and a star, or several, was born.

One designer even put them on a T-shirt, selling the tees so that each purchase goes back to the nuns and their work in the community.

