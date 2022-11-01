Astros' Justin Verlander explains why he gave Phillies fans the middle finger

The pitcher's brother, Ben Verlander, went into more detail about the incident on his podcast "Flippin Bats."

In the city of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Astros star pitcher gave Phillies fans another kind of bird on Monday. He said it "was just good Philly fun all around."

"Whole interaction was in jest as all the fans around you were just saying hello in their native tongue," Verlander tweeted several hours later. "So I responded in kind ... all in good fun. I enjoyed the banter."

The ace's brother Ben Verlander went into more detail on his podcast "Flippin Bats."

Ben said his brother told him it was just "a Philly hello." Justin said the fans were giving the gesture to him with a smile on their face, so he gave one right back.

Ben said it happened again when they were talking inside Citizens Bank Park later in the day.

"Literally, while we were sitting there in the dugout just hanging out, some people - Phillies fans - came down to the front row saying, 'Hey, Justin, can you give us a hello?' And he waves to them. They go, 'No, no, no. The Philly hello.' And he goes, 'Yeah. I'll do it.' And does it right back to them," Ben said. "And they loved it. They ate it up. I think that just speaks volumes to what was going on."

The podcast also touched upon a broken window on the bus, which led to a lot of speculation on social media. Justin's seat on the bus was by the window - the only broken one.

"The only reason this is even a thing is because the window was broken right where he was sitting. Nothing was thrown at him. Nothing was thrown at the team bus while they were pulling in," Ben said. "It was just broken somehow. When they got on the highway and started driving down the road, the window just broke off, glass flew everywhere, the police escort was shattered with glass. It was a really weird situation. But nobody threw anything at the team bus to shatter the window. It wasn't anything violent. Honestly, this was just good Philly fun all around."

Ben said he got heckled at the stadium, too, and then took pictures with the fans who went on to tell him, "you're the best."

"All in good fun," the podcast host said.

Game 3 of the World Series was postponed due to rain, with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day.

"We waited long enough that we can see on the radar what's coming," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "We had three, actually four different weather people looking at it. Everyone was consistent about this second wave of rain."

The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear and first lady Jill Biden had planned to attend Game 4. There was a smattering of boos at the ballpark when the washout was announced an hour before the scheduled first pitch on Halloween night.

Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day on Thursday night. Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans.

There will be a travel day on Friday if necessary. That had been the original date of Game 6.

Game 6 has been rescheduled for Saturday and Game 7 would be Sunday. All games will start at 7:03 p.m. CT.

Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. is set to pitch against Phillies lefty Ranger Suárez in Game 3.

"It affects both teams. You just have to turn it off, get a good night's rest and be ready to play tomorrow," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "It's part of the game. You can't control the weather, so you just deal with it."

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was fine with the decision by Major League Baseball to postpone the game.

"Everybody would rather play in dry conditions. It's going to be fair for everybody," he said.

The Astros and Phillies both worked out on the field Monday before the tarp was put down around 5 p.m. It started to rain about an hour later.

"I'm glad we took some batting practice and played some balls off the wall. That's their real home-field advantage," Baker said.

