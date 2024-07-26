Zach Bryan's 'Quittin Time Tour' continues at NRG Stadium despite roof damage from Beryl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In true showbiz spirit, the show will go on at NRG Stadium Saturday night, despite recent roof damage from Beryl.

Zach Bryan's concert, "The Quittin Time Tour 24," is set to proceed as planned, with fans bracing for forecasted evening showers.

According to the venue, attendees are advised to prepare for potential rain inside the stadium during the event.

Given the circumstances, NRG Park has issued specific guidance for concertgoers. Umbrellas are prohibited inside the stadium, so concertgoers are urged to dress accordingly.

Waterproof clothing, ponchos, and other rain gear are recommended to ensure a comfortable experience.

To keep ticketholders informed, NRG Park sent out a "need to know" email detailing essential information and advice for the evening.

