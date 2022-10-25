World Series 2022: Homefield advantage paves way for MMP watch parties for Games 3, 4, and maybe 5

Major League Baseball has set a 7:03 p.m. CT first pitch for all seven scheduled games of the 2022 World Series between the Astros and the Phillies.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If ticket affordability or availability has kept you from seeing the Astros play at home in the World Series, the club has a just as worthy alternative to get rowdy inside Minute Maid Park on gamedays.

The Houston Astros' homefield advantage means the team will have to travel to Philadelphia for at least two games of the world championship series.

Like in previous World Series runs, the 'Stros are opening the Juice Box to fans while the team is away for Games 3, 4, and potentially 5.

Fans can start claiming their vouchers at $1 each through the Astros' website. All proceeds benefit the Astros Foundation.

Each Astros road game has a 7:03 p.m. CT first pitch, with gates opening at 5 p.m. each day. Aside from the game, festivities around the ballpark include live music, caricature artists, face painters, games, food trucks, and more.

Game 3, 4, and 5 are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31; Tuesday, Nov. 1; and Wednesday, Nov. 2, respectively.

The Astros opened up MMP for road games in the AL Championship Series, needing to open for just Games 3 and 4.

As for ticket prices and availability, you may have to head to resellers to buy your into Games 1 and 2, and potentially Games 6 and 7.

Standing room only tickets for Game 1, which is set for Friday, are being sold on StubHub for as low as $572, as of Tuesday afternoon. The most expensive tickets we found are in the Diamond Club area, Section B, Row 7. They will set you back $17,100 each, but you get VIP Club Access with a private entrance and restrooms, as well as views from behind home plate and unlimited food and soft drinks.

2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies

Game 1 : at Houston, Friday, Oct. 28, 7:03 p.m.

: at Houston, Friday, Oct. 28, 7:03 p.m. Game 2 : at Houston, Saturday, Oct. 29, 7:03 p.m.

: at Houston, Saturday, Oct. 29, 7:03 p.m. Game 3 : at Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m. Game 4 : at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m. Game 5* : at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m. Game 6* : at Houston, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m.

: at Houston, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m. Game 7*: at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:03 p.m.

* if necessary

