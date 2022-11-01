Houston Astros ace Lance McCullers, Jr. opens up about his World Series game plan

HOUSTON, Texas -- Lance McCullers, Jr. is seriously busy.

The 2022 World Series is underway, a staggering fourth appearance by the Houston Astros in the past six years. Not surprisingly, the team is in go-time mode, facing the Philadelphia Phillies. The entire city is buzzing with a "this is our year" frenzy, and it seems every third local is sporting an Astros jersey.

A veteran, team-first, clubhouse leader and pivotal pitching presence in the Astros' playoff run, McCullers is ready for the task.

But first, the fiery, never-back-down star who boasts a nationwide army of fans and also one of the nastiest sliders and curveballs in Major League Baseball, has to tackle another major task -- one that demands the famously focused McCullers' undivided attention. It's serious.

What held McCullers' attention so fiercely? Continue reading this article from our partners at Houston CultureMap to find out.

