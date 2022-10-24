Astros mark ALCS sweep with high-energy clubhouse celebration

ABC13's Adam Winkler joined the 'Stros in the clubhouse to celebrate the ALCS sweep with lots of excitement and champagne showers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If the Houston Astros are great at one thing (besides winning, of course), it's a clubhouse celebration.

Following their 4-0 American League Championship Series sweep against the New York Yankees, excitement was high in the clubhouse as the team looked forward to the World Series.

ABC13's Adam Winkler got the opportunity to speak with several of the players as beer and champagne rained down.

Despite this being the team's fourth ALCS win in six years, they all had a similar message to share -- winning just doesn't get old.

Watch the videos below to see each player's reaction to the big win and thoughts as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

