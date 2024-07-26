WATCH LIVE

Suspect takes off in pickup truck after 16-year-old hurt in shooting, HPD says

Friday, July 26, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was injured by shots fired in southwest Houston on Friday, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers are investigating the shooting in the 6300 block of Ashcroft Drive.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital and is stable.

The suspect allegedly took off in a blue pickup truck.

How the incident took place is still unclear.

