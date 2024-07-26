Suspect takes off in pickup truck after 16-year-old hurt in shooting, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was injured by shots fired in southwest Houston on Friday, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers are investigating the shooting in the 6300 block of Ashcroft Drive.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital and is stable.

The suspect allegedly took off in a blue pickup truck.

How the incident took place is still unclear.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.