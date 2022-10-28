Business owner talks about her success creating sports apparel, catching Astros player's attention

Ellyse Espinoza is a fierce business owner who says her merch flagged the attention of Astros pitcher Framber Valdez and even the wives of the team's baseball players.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local baseball fan is more than just a proud Houstonian.

Ellyse Espinoza is a fierce business owner creating sports apparel that has even flagged the attention of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez.

ABC13 morning anchor Rita Garcia caught up with Ellyse about her booming businesses and where she finds her inspiration.

"It was an away game, and I saw little kids...young kids in the stadium over there with drums. Not drums... trash cans. I was like, 'What? They're still mad?' It was a joke, and I made that shirt, and it kind of went viral."

Espinoza explained how her most popular T-shirt with the words printed, "Y'all still mad," actually started as a joke between her and a friend, and now she can't keep it in stock.

As a big sports fan, she says she's been in business for almost nine years after leaving her job in education. Espinoza says she realized that creating something everyone could enjoy was her true calling and passion.

She works out of her home and stays busy year-round working on T-shirts for every Houston team. The month of October really has her stepping up to the plate, especially when the Astros are in the World Series.

Her font-based designs have even caught the attention of Valdez. He knew exactly what he wanted, and she went to work.

"He said, 'Pobre de ti que no creiste,' Which means, 'Poor you for not believing.' And I was like, 'Oh my God, this is everything. Let's do it.'"

Espinoza admits that while that's a huge highlight in her career, the biggest so far was receiving a call from the baseball players' wives wanting to place an order.

"So, I made them that really awesome sweater, and then on the back, I put 'Altuve' and 'Bregman' and all of their names," she said.

She says it was a full circle moment since she originally started her business to inspire and empower women.

"They wore it to Game 2, I believe, and took a cool picture at the stadium," she said. "I think that was my home run because I created my brand to cater to women originally. I wanted women to wear game day gear and not feel like, 'I have to wear a men's shirt.' That's why I started State Line."