'I don't like to jinx myself': Astros wives say they won't do this if their husband loses a big game

Anyone else superstitious heading into Game 3 of the World Series? Let's do whatever we did for Game 2 again tonight. Some of the players' wives told us about some of their own rituals.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Astros head into Game 3 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, we cannot help but be superstitious and take note of the gameday routine we had for Game 2 when they won 5-2.

And, it turns out it's not just the players who have their gameday rituals and superstitions. We caught up with a few of the Astros' wives and girlfriends who dished on how they go about picking out an outfit, how they prepare for a home game day, and any superstitions they have of their own.

Outfielder Chas McCormick's girlfriend, Courtney Zadinski, walked us through what game day looks like from her perspective, and it's pretty normal.

First things first, Zadinski said she always has to have an outfit ready to go.

"Tiny turnip and Custom Bling always hook us up, especially for playoffs," she said.

Zadinski even told us she already had a World Series jacket from last year ready to go for this year.

As for once she gets to the stadium, she said she loves talking to fans before the first pitch.

"Sometimes I run into some fans and talk to them before I sit down, and then I'm ready to go with my popcorn and drink, and I'm locked in," Zadinski said.

SEE RELATED STORY: Astros fans, learn the Chas Chomp! It gets our rising Astro pumped

While Zadinski likes to plan her outfits ahead, other wives like Astros' shortstop Alex Bregman's wife, has superstitions when it comes to gameday outfits.

Now, that's not to say Reagan Bregman doesn't partake in posing in a jacket with the name Bregman written across the back, but she likes to take her time.

"I don't like to jinx myself, so I don't really buy the things until I kind of know that we've won. So, I have a couple of really awesome vendors that I know through Instagram who make custom gameday stuff. I'll reach out to them right when we win. I kind of make up my outfits right before because I do not want to jinx us," she said.

Reagan told us she has other superstitions as well.

"If we win a game, I usually will like to wear the same outfit the next day because it's good luck. Alex will keep the same haircut. That's good luck. If I sit in a certain seat, me, his family, and my family will sit in the same order because that's good luck. Especially if he's hitting well," Reagan, Astros' shortstop Alex Bregman's wife, said. "Like nobody move, nobody go to the bathroom, everyone has to stay."

SEE RELATED STORY: 1-on-1 with Reagan Bregman, wife of Astros 3rd baseman Alex Bregman

Similarly, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers' wife, Kara, told us she likes to dress comfortably during the regular season. But, come postseason, she's ready to go all out.

"During the regular season, it's pretty chill. Thankfully athleisure is a thing right now so everyone can be comfortable. But for the postseason, I do say people, especially the wives and girlfriends, put a lot more thought into their outfits. We like to special order things as a group. A lot of times, vendors will send us cool stuff to wear, and we're definitely wearing more supportive Astros gear with like our husband's name," Kara said.

But, when it comes to superstitions, Kara said that if her husband loses a big game, we won't be seeing her in whatever she was wearing that day again.

Between the two of them, she admits Lance is more superstitious than her.

"He is more superstitious about what he wears during his games. He has a same pair of socks, or the same boxers, or whatever it is. Obviously clean," she said with a chuckle.

SEE RELATED STORY: Astros pitcher Lance McCullers' wife says they don't pay mind to haters anymore