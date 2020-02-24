Watch out for high water on these Houston-area roads

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers, keep an eye on high-water locations on Houston-area roads and drive safely as rain comes down across southeast Texas.

Texas City Emergency Management said Friday morning that the area is experiencing numerous flooded roadways and flooded vehicles. You're asked to stay off the roads until the water recedes.

High water spots reported by Houston Transtar:

Remember, if you come across high water, don't attempt to drive through it. Turn around, don't drown.

The video below demonstrates what drivers should know about flood waters.

Drivers and flooding are a dangerous mix.

Sources: Houston Transtar, DriveTexas.org, local authorities, and ABC13.

