Cheer on the Astros advancing to the World Series by eating a 25-cent themed doughnut

The still-unbeaten AL champions are making their way back to H-Town and Minute Maid Park after completing their sweep.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is more to celebrate the Houston Astros advancing to the World Series than just watching the game. Why not cheer on the baseball team with a mouthful of themed treats?

The video is from the Astros' arrival back in Houston after clinching a spot in the 2022 World Series.

Voodoo Doughnuts announced it will be joining in on the celebration and will be selling Astros sprinkle cakes donut on game days.

The Oregon company, known for its innovative doughnuts, will be selling treats with the team's recognizable blue and orange colors topped with white sprinkles. The company will also be taking custom orders placed with 24-hour advanced notice.

Starting Friday, Oct. 28, fans can find these treats at three Houston-area locations for 25 cents, only on game days.

3715 Washington Ave., Houston, TX 77007

1214 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006

9320 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, TX 77433

